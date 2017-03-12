Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pinellas Park crash involving two vehicles

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police say a man was seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and two vehicles.
It happened around 4:40 pm on Sunday.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious life-threatening injuries.
Given the serious nature of the injuries suffered by the motorcyclist, homicide detectives still remain at the scene.
