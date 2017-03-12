Haitian officials say bus runs into crowd, killing at least 34 people

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian officials say at least 34 people were killed after a bus ploughed into a crowd in Gonaives, a city 150 km from Port-au-Prince.

Haiti’s civil protection office told AFP news agency on Sunday the driver first ran over two pedestrians, killing one and injuring the other.

When he tried to flee the scene, he ploughed through a crowd and killed 33 others.

Emergency workers transported the injured to the hospital while police tried to control an angry crowd that attacked the bus, which was reportedly traveling from Cap Haitien to Port-au Prince at the time of the incident.

