Detectives: Tampa firefighter accidentally shoots fiancée

PASADENA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent accidental shooting involving a firefighter.

Pinellas County detectives say a witness saw a woman being put in the back seat of a pickup truck by a man at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue S. and Park Street around 10:30 Saturday night. A description of the truck was given out, and it was later stopped by St. Petersburg police.

Investigators say 29-year-old Logan McClain was riding as a passenger in a pickup truck, and tried grabbing his handgun from the center console when it accidentally went off. His fiancée, 28-year-old Mareth Reum, was driving the pickup and was hit near her thigh when the gun went off, according to detectives.

The sheriff’s office says McClain is a Tampa firefighter and paramedic with a valid concealed carry permit. Investigators say he helped Reum with the injury, and then put her in the back seat to bring her to Bayfront Hospital. That’s when detectives say they were stopped by police.

Reum was eventually taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

