Buccaneers introduce DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker

Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Landover, Md., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially introduced two of their newest players this weekend.

On Saturday, the team held an introductory news conference with wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive tackle Chris Baker.

“I’m excited about the future here,” Baker said. “Never been able to play with an elite defense, so it’s something that I really look forward to.”

“I’m very excited to say I’m a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and I’m ready to do whatever it is to help this team win,” Jackson said. “I’m gonna come in and be ready to work.”

The two players were signed by the team earlier this week.

