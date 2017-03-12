AT&T says service restored after brief ‘hardware issue’

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T says its service is running normally after a “hardware issue” prevented some customers’ phone calls from connecting.

In a short statement, the Dallas, Texas, company apologized for the inconvenience caused during “a brief period” Saturday morning. The company did not provide any other details or say how many people were affected.

Earlier Saturday, some people had posted on Twitter that they were AT&T customers and were unable to make or receive calls.

Verizon and AT&T are the largest wireless carriers in the United States.

