Winter Haven predator arrested for Satellite Beach rape

By WESH.com Published:
Satellite Beach Police Department

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (WESH) —DNA helped Satellite Beach Police solve a brutal rape case from February.

A woman was in the parking lot of Hightower Beach Park on Sunday, Feb. 12, when a man attacked her that evening. She was in her car, reading, when the suspect pulled her from the vehicle and attacked her. She was beaten and raped in the parking lot.

DNA linked Harry Claude Adam Page, 36, of Winter Haven to the crime. Page was caught in Polk County without incident, and jailed on no bond, and is awaiting transfer to the Brevard County Jail to face the charges.

Satellite Beach Police Chief Jeff Pearson said his detectives worked almost 100 leads in the case. He said Page is a registered, violent sexual predator who has an extensive criminal background. Chief Pearson issued a statement saying, his agency will “…follow up on leads and use every resource available to make sure this case is successfully prosecuted and this man won’t harm anyone else again.”

The FDLE has designated Page as a sexual predator. The Florida Department of Corrections shows that Page was imprisoned from 2002 to 2015 for rape, kidnapping, and other felonies committed in Pasco County in 2000.

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s