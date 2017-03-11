U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara fired after refusing to submit resignation

NEW YORK (WFLA) — A high-profile U.S. attorney in New York says he’s been fired after refusing the Trump administration’s request he resign.
Bharara was appointed to his post during the Obama administration and was asked to remain shortly after President Trump’s election until Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Friday he was seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were named by Trump’s predecessors.
DOJ Spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said the department wanted to “ensure a uniform transition.”
“Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. attorney’s offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting and deterring the most violent offenders,” she said in a statement.
Before hewas sacked, Bharara received support from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, including Republican Assemblyman Brian M. Kolb, who tweeted, “Good for Preet, he is doing the job he was appointed to do.”
Others, like Republican Assemblyman Steven F. McLaughlin went after Sessions, asking him to reconsider the move on Friday.
Bhara serves the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester and other counties north of the city.
