Two Polk County families displaced after kitchen fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Polk County families were displaced on Saturday morning after flames broke out in a kitchen.

Firefighters were dispatched to a duplex on 1525 Moolite Drive in Lakeland and saw heavy smoke and fire coming out the back of the home.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread to the apartment next door, but not before causing substantial damage.

The duplex sustained heavy kitchen damage and smoke and water damage throughout both units.

Authorities say one of the residents set the house on fire by accident when she forgot to turn off the stove before going to bed.

The Red Cross was called to the scene, but no injuries were reported and the victims declined their assistance.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories