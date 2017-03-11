Two homes damaged in Lakeland fire

By Published:
Picture from Polk County Fire Rescue.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two families were forced out of their homes during a fire in Polk County early Saturday morning.

Officials say flames broke out in the kitchen of a duplex in Lakeland around 1:15 a.m., causing serious damage. A second duplex next door did not catch fire, but firefighters say it was damaged by smoke and water.

No one was injured, and investigators are calling this an accidental fire. Both duplexes had working smoke alarms.

