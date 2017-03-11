Top 8 videos of the week on WFLA.com

In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Casey Anthony poses for a portrait next to a photo of her daughter, Caylee, in her West Palm Beach, Fla., bedroom. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Anthony claims the last time she saw Caylee she “believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK.” (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —A man is murdered while looking for love; Casey Anthony speaks out for the first time about her daughter Caylee; the search for a missing Hernando County man ends tragically; and the world awaits the birth of a baby giraffe.

These are the top eight videos on WFLA.com this week.

8. WATCH:  Man shot 11 times while looking for love

7. John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital patients, construction workers break it down during Friday dance parties

6. Neighbors mad about rats at Temple Terrace ‘house of horrors’

5.  WATCH:  Eaglet E9 leaves the nest!  

4. Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe live stream gives birth 

3. Casey Anthony speaks out for the first time about daughter Caylee’s death 

2. Dredger finds body of missing Hernando man in swampland

1. WATCH:  Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe

 

