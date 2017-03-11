Time marches on as U.S. sets clocks 1 hour forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dream on. Just make it snappier this weekend.

In most of the United States, you’re on the clock to lose an hour’s sleep Saturday night. The trade-off: gaining more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.

Daylight saving time officially was re-emerging at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 5.

Daylight saving time covers 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is part of the Commerce Department.

 

