Thousands take part in 2017 Bolt Run at Thunder Alley in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands took part in the 16th Annual Florida Hospital Bolt Run Saturday morning.

At least 2,200 people laced up their sneakers, crowded into Thunder Alley and took off for the 5 mile, 5K and Family Fun Run.

“We’re super excited to have everyone here on the Plaza to celebrate health and wellness,” said Elizabeth Frazier of The Lightning Foundation.

It wouldn’t be a Lighting event without Thunderbug. Runners and walkers got a chance to meet him at the run.

Carl Simmonds participates in the event every year.

“I work with the Lightning and we had a little friendly competition between departments and this and that and that’s kind of how it all started,” Simmonds told News Channel 8.

It’s grown each and every year as a way to give back, stay in shape and most importantly, keep hope alive.

“Thank you so much for your support of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Lightning Foundation,” Frazier said.

Part of the proceeds go to the Lightning Foundation, and will be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and local chapters of the March of Dimes.

Everyone who took part Saturday gets a ticket to an upcoming Lightning game, or gets two tickets to a Tampa Bay Storm game.

