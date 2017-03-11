Thousands take part in 2017 Bolt Run at Thunder Alley in Tampa

Paul_Mueller By Published: Updated:
2017 Bolt Run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands took part in the 16th Annual Florida Hospital Bolt Run Saturday morning.

At least 2,200 people laced up their sneakers, crowded into Thunder Alley and took off for the 5 mile, 5K and Family Fun Run.

“We’re super excited to have everyone here on the Plaza to celebrate health and wellness,” said Elizabeth Frazier of The Lightning Foundation.

It wouldn’t be a Lighting event without Thunderbug. Runners and walkers got a chance to meet him at the run.

Carl Simmonds participates in the event every year.

“I work with the Lightning and we had a little friendly competition between departments and this and that and that’s kind of how it all started,” Simmonds told News Channel 8.

It’s grown each and every year as a way to give back, stay in shape and most importantly, keep hope alive.

“Thank you so much for your support of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Lightning Foundation,” Frazier said.

Part of the proceeds go to the Lightning Foundation, and will be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and local chapters of the March of Dimes.

Everyone who took part Saturday gets a ticket to an upcoming Lightning game, or gets two tickets to a Tampa Bay Storm game.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s