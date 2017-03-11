The world’s ‘heaviest woman’ drops 200 pounds

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Save Eman.

MUMBAI (WFLA) —The world’s “heaviest woman” may soon lose her title after dropping a whopping 200 pounds.

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty weighed around 1,100 pounds before she underwent bariatric weight loss surgery last month, according to India Today.

The 36 year-old Egyptian left doctors in shock this week when she revealed a 210 pound weight loss, which she credits to changing her diet.

Doctors have high expectations for Abd El Aty and think she will drop another 200 pounds in six to eight months. She currently weighs about 900 pounds.

“She is now on oral fluids and accepting them well,” says the hospital, where doctors also removed some of Abd El Aty’s stomach fat. The next goal is “to correct all her associated medical problems to get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible.”

As a child, Abd El Aty was as diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition where limbs and other body parts swell to massive proportions.

She was largely confined to her bedroom and a crane was used to lift her bed to the first floor of the hospital for surgery, according to the Hindustan Times.  

Her surgeon suspects she actually suffers from lymphoedema, an obesity-related condition that causes swelling in the arms and legs.

A crowdfunding campaign was set up for her weight loss journey.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s