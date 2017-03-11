The world’s ‘heaviest woman’ drops 200 pounds

MUMBAI (WFLA) —The world’s “heaviest woman” may soon lose her title after dropping a whopping 200 pounds.

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty weighed around 1,100 pounds before she underwent bariatric weight loss surgery last month, according to India Today.

The 36 year-old Egyptian left doctors in shock this week when she revealed a 210 pound weight loss, which she credits to changing her diet.

Doctors have high expectations for Abd El Aty and think she will drop another 200 pounds in six to eight months. She currently weighs about 900 pounds.

“She is now on oral fluids and accepting them well,” says the hospital, where doctors also removed some of Abd El Aty’s stomach fat. The next goal is “to correct all her associated medical problems to get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible.”

As a child, Abd El Aty was as diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition where limbs and other body parts swell to massive proportions.

She was largely confined to her bedroom and a crane was used to lift her bed to the first floor of the hospital for surgery, according to the Hindustan Times.

Her surgeon suspects she actually suffers from lymphoedema, an obesity-related condition that causes swelling in the arms and legs.

A crowdfunding campaign was set up for her weight loss journey.

