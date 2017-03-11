Secret Service: Person arrested on White House grounds

By Published:
The White House. FILE/ AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says a person is under arrest after climbing a fence and getting onto the south grounds of the White House.

The breach happened at about 11:38 p.m. Friday. President Donald Trump was at the White House.

The agency says the individual — whom it did not identify — was arrested without further incident. No hazardous materials were found during a search of a backpack the individual carried.

The Secret Service also says a search of the south and north grounds of the White House complex found “nothing of concern to security operations.”

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident.

The agency didn’t provide an update on the individual’s status. Standard practice is to hand intruders over to the local police department.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s