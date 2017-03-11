Panther cub found dead in southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a Florida panther cub has been found dead from an apparent vehicle strike in southwest Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the 2-month-old cat’s body was found Thursday on a rural road in Collier County. The remains will be taken to a Gainesville facility for a necropsy.

A total of seven Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with five road fatalities.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern U.S., but only around 230 remain in the wild.