Overnight fire in Ybor City ruled arson

By Published:

YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – An overnight fire in Ybor City is now being investigated as arson, according to Tampa fire investigators.

Heavy smoke and flames broke out at the Ybor Resort & Spa on E 8th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control without any injuries, but the vacant building sustained around $100,000 worth of damage.

Investigators say a suspect, or suspects, went into the building illegally and set several fires before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office or submit an anonymous tip here.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s