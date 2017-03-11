Overnight fire in Ybor City ruled arson

YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – An overnight fire in Ybor City is now being investigated as arson, according to Tampa fire investigators.

Heavy smoke and flames broke out at the Ybor Resort & Spa on E 8th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control without any injuries, but the vacant building sustained around $100,000 worth of damage.

Investigators say a suspect, or suspects, went into the building illegally and set several fires before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office or submit an anonymous tip here.