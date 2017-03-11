NASA finds lost lunar spacecraft orbiting the moon

By Published:

FORT IRWIN, Ca. (WFLA) —Nearly eight years after it vanished, India’s first lunar spacecraft, Chandrayaan-1 was found orbiting around the moon.

Scientists had no clue where the spacecraft could be found. It measures only five feet wide.  It looked like a spec in the sky to researchers working to track it down.

But NASA eventually determined the tiny craft was some 124 miles above the moon, and tracked it down using a powerful radar.

A 230-foot antenna at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California was used to beam microwaves towards the moon.

The microwaves, which can detect any object that crosses their path, picked up signal from Chandrayaan-1, which responded twice.

NASA said finding the probe was less of a challenge, considering data from the mission’s navigators was provided to aid the search.

“Working together, the large radar antennas at Goldstone, Arecibo and Green Bank demonstrated that they can detect and track even small spacecraft in lunar orbit. Ground-based radars could possibly play a part in future robotic and human missions to the moon, both for a collisional hazard assessment tool and as a safety mechanism for spacecraft that encounter navigation or communication issues.” the agency said in a statement.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s