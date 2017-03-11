Man pleads guilty in stabbing of hero US Airman who thwarted French terror attack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —A California man has pleaded guilty to stabbing the U.S. airman who weeks earlier was hailed as a hero for helping thwart a terror attack aboard a French train.

Shelly Orio, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County district attorney’s office, says James Tran pleaded guilty to attempted murder Friday, less than a week before he was to go on trial.

The 29-year-old faces a nine-year prison sentence.

He admitted knifing Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone in 2015 during a fight near a Sacramento bar.

Stone is one of three Sacramento men who tackled a gunman with ties to radical Islam on a Paris-bound passenger train in August 2015.

Tran’s attorney, Donald Masuda, did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

Tran is set for sentencing May 12.

 

