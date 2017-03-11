Largo man arrested after crashing car into fence in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man is facing charges after crashing his car into a fence early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say Nathaniel Combs, 23, was driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he went off the road on Westchester Boulevard and hit a fence. According to the FHP crash report, the car burst into flames when it hit the fence because the gas tank was punctured.

The Highway Patrol says both the driver and his passenger ran from the scene, but were found soon after. Combs was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and DUI with property damage.