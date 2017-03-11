Largo DUI suspect flees police after car bursts into flames

The Florida Highway Patrol

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) —It’s like a scene straight out of a movie.

A car crashes and bursts into flames; the culprit flees; police catch the culprit; the culprit goes directly to jail, does not pass go, does not collect $200.

Nathaniel Combs was arrested on DUI charges on Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol saw him traveling at high speeds, going eastbound on 62 Avenue North.

They say Combs lost control at a curve near Westchester Blvd. and crashed into a fence, which punctured the car’s gas tank, causing the vehicle to erupt into flames.

Comes and a passenger fled the scene on foot until FHP troopers caught up and arrested the speedy driver.

Combs been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and DUI with property damage.

He was released from custody on a $750 bond.

 

