Floyd Mayweather will come out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor

Retired boxer and boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a fight between Carl Frampton, of Northern Ireland, and Leo Santa Cruz, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Mayweather. says facing UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing ring "can happen" and is something that would "give the fans what they want to see." In a question-and-answer session Saturday in England, McGregor said he plans to put his UFC career on hold to pursue boxing and a bout with Mayweather, who hasn't fought since 2015. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LIVERPOOL (WFLA) —Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather says he is willing to come out of retirement to fight UFC powerhouse Conor McGregor.

“I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June,” said Mayweather in a video posted to FightHype.com.

The two have reportedly been negotiating the terms of a super-fight for months, trash-talking each other non-stop in the process.

“You’re the B side. I’m the A side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and saying you want to fight. You’re blowing smoke up everyone’s ass, if you want to fight, sign the paperwork.”

It’s clear the two fighters must hash out the details before they make the fight official.

McGregor first challenged Mayweather to a boxing fight last year, when the boxing legend claimed he had never heard of the Irish fighter.

And although McGregor has secured a license to box in California, he has never fought a boxing match and is still under a strict UFC contract.

Mayweather has been retired since beating Andre Berto in September 2015.

 

