Firefighters work to contain Sarasota brush fire

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota officials are working to contain a brush fire near Midway and Verna Road in Sarasota.
At this time, roads in the area will remain open and traffic will not be affected.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- If you get a call from these area codes, don’t respond
- Deputies respond to accidental shooting at Oldsmar movie theater
- Target 8: Junk pile in neighborhood grows, Hillsborough man asks ‘where is the county?’
- Police say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos
- Woman claiming relationship with Tim Tebow arrested in Florida
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories