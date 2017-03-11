Deputies investigating death near Clair-Mel

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a death near Clair-Mel.
It happened near the intersection of Libby and Deerfield lanes.
Authorities say the victim died from upper body trauma.
They’re waiting on the medical examiner to arrive to help ID the individual.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.
