Deputies catch alligator in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Three deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently found an alligator wandering around Lake Wales.
The Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying the deputies caught the little gator ‘trespassing’ on Snell Road earlier this week. Trappers were then called to take care of relocating the reptile.
