Children’s rattles recalled over choking hazard

(WFLA) – A children’s toy is being recalled due to a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Kids II Inc. is recalling Oball Rattles because a plastic disc on the ball can break, releasing small beads that kids can choke on. So far, there have been 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking. There were also two reports of beads found in children’s mouths, and three reports of gagging, according to the CPSC.

The rattles included in the recall have date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065. Those codes can be found on the inner surface of the rattle.

The products were sold by several retailers, including Target, Walgreens and Walmart. They were also sold online.

