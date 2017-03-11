CDC: More cases of deadly fungal disease found in the US

(WFLA) – More cases of a deadly fungal disease have been found in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has now reported at least 35 cases of Candida auris. The government says the fungus poses a serious global health threat. Candida auris can spread between patients in healthcare facilities, and is hard to identify the organism with standard laboratory methods.

Right now, New York has the highest number of cases in the country, with 28 reported. There are no reported cases in Florida at this point.