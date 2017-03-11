Cardboard boxes as cribs? Safety sleep program expands

By Published:
Displayed at the home of Dolores Peterson is a box that can be uses as a crib in Camden, N.J., Monday, March 6, 2017. New Jersey became the first state to send newborn babies and their parents home with a box that doubles as a crib and full of necessities, with the aim of cutting back on sudden infant death syndrome. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Cardboard boxes linked to a European idea to help babies sleep safely have made their way to the U.S. with New Jersey and Ohio being the first states to offer them to parents.

Parents are beginning to take the so-called baby boxes home from hospitals along with their newborns. A Los Angeles-based company has partnered with health officials to give the boxes away for free and an online initiative offers advice aimed at reducing sudden unexpected infant deaths.

Experts say parents should ditch stuffed animals, blankets and pillows in a newborn’s sleeping quarters as they are linked to suffocation deaths.

Parents can pick the boxes up at hospitals or have them mailed. Boxes also have been handed out in San Francisco and Minneapolis, with a goal to expand nationally.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s