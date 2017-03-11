Bartow woman accused of killing 3 children by setting fire to home

ARCADIA, Fla. (WFLA) —A Bartow woman was arrested on Saturday in connection to a fire that left three young children dead in Arcadia.

Marian Williams, 49 allegedly started the fire.

Around 4:30 am, authorities were dispatched to a residence at 229 South Lee Avenue and found the home engulfed in flames.

A man, who was later identified as the victims’ grandfather was able to escape the fire along with another woman, but three children, ages 4, 8 and 10 were found dead inside the home.

The grandfather was transported to Blake Medical Center with serious injures and remains in intensive care.

Police say Williams does not live at the residence and was arrested in the past for burglarizing the same home she terrorized on Saturday.

Her relationship with the victims are unknown.

An investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

