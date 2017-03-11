1 dead, several injured in Pinellas crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Local authorities say they are working a crash at Curlew Road and McMullen Booth Road that left one person dead and several others in area hospitals.

Clearwater Police say it happened about 1 a.m. and involves one overturned vehicle and one vehicle that was on fire.

Authorities say those that were injured were transported to local hospitals in multiple trauma alerts and multiple air transports.

All lanes of the intersection are closed at this time. Motorists should plan to find alternative routes.

