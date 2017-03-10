Woman claiming relationship with Tim Tebow arrested in Florida

Former NFL quarterback, Tim Tebow smiles during a work out for baseball scouts and the media during a showcase on the campus of the University of Southern California, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 in Los Angeles. The Heisman Trophy winner works out for a big gathering of scouts on USC's campus in an attempt to start a career in a sport he hasn't played regularly since high school. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Colorado woman claiming to be in a relationship with Tim Tebow has been charged with trespassing after going to the New York Mets’ Florida spring training facility twice last month and looking for the former Denver Broncos quarterback.

A Port St. Lucie police report says 36-year-old Michelle Marie Thompson was arrested at First Data Field on Feb. 28, two days after being issued a trespass warning.

New York Mets staff members reported Thompson to the police the evening of Feb. 26, saying she had been hanging around all day and asking about Tebow. The former University of Florida star signed a minor league contract with the Mets last year.

Thompson reportedly told the officer she lived with Tebow in Jacksonville.

Thompson was being held on $750 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

