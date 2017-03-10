Woman accused of forcing boyfriend to drink bleach held on $1 million bond

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been ordered held on $1 million bond for forcing her boyfriend to drink bleach, leading to his death.
Prosecutors said during a Thursday bond hearing that Yasmine Elder and Darius Ellis were arguing in a van Monday but the argument turned physical and Elder got the upper hand.
Authorities say Elder grabbed Ellis’ hair, pinned him down with her knees and poured the bleach on his face. Ellis ingested some of liquid, which the Cook County medical examiner says caused his death.
Elder was arrested at her home. Authorities have not said what prompted the fight.
Elder’s attorney said she is single and used to work in sanitation at a bakery.
