What is killing manatees across Tampa Bay?

Manatees are mysteriously washing up dead

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — All throughout the Tampa Bay area manatees are washing up dead and scientists don’t know why—the pattern remains a mystery.

Dave Plank brought his family down here from Michigan to see a sight unique to the sunshine state, the beloved manatee.

“Their snouts are touching one another, much like the dolphins….they’re communicating,” he observed.

Many have seen this shocking trend—manatees washing ashore.

On Saturday, Charles Martin spotted a one clinging to life in Englewood. Thankfully it survived, but not all do.

John Izmirlian saw a dead manatee in Terra Ceia bay on February 11.

“If you don’t know what’s killing something then you can’t help control it and you’ll lose the species eventually,” said Jamie Woodlee with the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach.

Between January 1 and March 5, eleven manatees were found dead in southwest Florida.

The culprit could be red tide, officials say, which has been plaguing the area in recent months.

“They’ll have seizures, they’ll sometimes do barrel rolls and things almost like they don’t know which way is up and they don’t know how to surface,” said Gretchen Lovewell with the Mote Marine Lab Stranding investigations Program.

Florida Fish and Wildlife conducted necropsies on the animals, but it may take time before the cause of death is determined.

This worries Dave Plank.

“I don’t know if its nature saying we’re doing something wrong or maybe just nature itself saying its time to call it quits,” he says.

Officials say red tide is a naturally forming phenomenon, but if it does poison a manatee, scientists can save them if they reach them quick enough. So if you ever spot a manatee in distress, call FWC immediately.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s