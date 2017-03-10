WATCH: 4-year-old girl accidentally takes flight during strong Ohio winds

(WFLA) — A 4-year-old girl was literally blown away when she tried to open her front door, and the video is all over social media.

This home surveillance footage shows little Madison Gardner getting out of her mom’s car, and running up the stairs of her house to open the door.

But, the strong Ohio winds had a different plan.

Little Madison was lifted off the ground and was “pinned between the house and the glass door,” according to her mom Brittany Gardner.

While in a sideways flight, Mama Gardner came rushing over to help Madison safely down from her journey.

The best part: Madison even clung on to her mom’s phone the entire time.

Madison said she was a little scared at first but once her parents showed her the video she couldn’t stop laughing and thought it was actually fun.

Madison’s mom posted the video on Facebook, adding Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly with Me” song for a little humor.

Since then it has been shared and viewed thousands of times on social media.

For more trending stories stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.