Tampa police searching for suspect, accomplice seen on home surveillance video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who was caught stealing from a home on surveillance video.
Police said the suspect and a female accomplice broke in to a Seminole Heights home that was being renovated on Thursday.
The duo took off with a variety of electronic items, including the camera that was recording them.
If you recognize the burglar or his female friend, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
