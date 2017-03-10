Tampa police searching for suspect, accomplice seen on home surveillance video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who was caught stealing from a home on surveillance video.

Police said the suspect and a female accomplice broke in to a Seminole Heights home that was being renovated on Thursday.

The duo took off with a variety of electronic items, including the camera that was recording them.

If you recognize the burglar or his female friend, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

