Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Lakeland man

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 82 year-old man from Lakeland.
George Francis Demeree has been missing since Wednesday morning.
Deputies say he left his residence sometime between 10 am and 2 pm.
They believe he is driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.
He’s described as a 6′ white male weighing 230 pounds. He wears glasses and has brown eyes and silver hair.
Demree has dementia and is not allowed to operate a vehicle.
He left his wallet, identification, money and cell phone at home.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- If you get a call from these area codes, don’t respond
- Local Walmart Supercenters giving away nearly 53,000 cupcakes
- Protesters want Bartow Police Officer fired after calling former President Obama a “gorilla”
- Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth
- Temple Terrace ‘house of horrors’ has rats running into nearby homes
- Casey Anthony speaks for the first time about daughter Caylee’s death
- Margaritaville King Jimmy Buffett launches Fla. retirement village
- Toddler found in car with dead father outside grocery store
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories