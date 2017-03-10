Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Lakeland man

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 82 year-old man from Lakeland.

George Francis Demeree has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Deputies say he left his residence sometime between 10 am and 2 pm.

They believe he is driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

He’s described as a 6′ white male weighing 230 pounds.  He wears glasses and has brown eyes and silver hair.

Demree has dementia and is not allowed to operate a vehicle.

He left his wallet, identification, money and cell phone at home.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

 

