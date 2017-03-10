Seminole Heights Mac & Cheese Cook-Off

Daytime Web Staff Published: Updated:

Join us on March 12th, 2017 for the Mac & Cheese Cook-off as a tasting judge or a participant!

Help the Sunday Morning Market raise funds for Faces Of Courage and promote some local foodie fun! Faces of Courage is a local non-profit organization located in the TampaBay area that offers free camps and events for women,men and children with cancer and blood illnesses.

This event will host a maximum of 15 hometown cooks competing against each other for the title “BEST Mac-n-Cheese in Seminole Heights”. A panel of judges will determine the winner from all Mac-n-Cheese entries, as well as the community vote for a “People’s Choice” winner.

Entries will showcase pasta and cheese and non-traditional ingredients are to be encouraged!

The First Place Winner will receive braggin’ rights for 2017 and a hand crafted trophy made by our vendor “He Who Metals”.

http://tampabaymarkets.com/seminole-heights-sunday-morning-market/annual-mac-cheese-cookoff

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s