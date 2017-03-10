Seminole Heights Mac & Cheese Cook-Off

Join us on March 12th, 2017 for the Mac & Cheese Cook-off as a tasting judge or a participant!

Help the Sunday Morning Market raise funds for Faces Of Courage and promote some local foodie fun! Faces of Courage is a local non-profit organization located in the TampaBay area that offers free camps and events for women,men and children with cancer and blood illnesses.

This event will host a maximum of 15 hometown cooks competing against each other for the title “BEST Mac-n-Cheese in Seminole Heights”. A panel of judges will determine the winner from all Mac-n-Cheese entries, as well as the community vote for a “People’s Choice” winner.

Entries will showcase pasta and cheese and non-traditional ingredients are to be encouraged!

The First Place Winner will receive braggin’ rights for 2017 and a hand crafted trophy made by our vendor “He Who Metals”.

