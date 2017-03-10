Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Feb. 27 to March 3

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay area eateries from February 27 to March 3, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Melonie’s Restaurant located at 209 E Main St. in Dundee
Feb. 27, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 6 violations
- Inspectors found a build-up of food debris, dust and dirt on nonfood-contact surface.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Inspectors observed the following: 6-8 moist rodent droppings between the wall and the reach-in freezer in laundry room, 1 moist rodent dropping in the dry food storage area, 10-12 dry rodent droppings in the dry food storage area, and 3-5 moist rodent droppings behind the front counter.
- 4-6 dry rodent droppings were found behind front counter, 1 moist rodent dropping was found in the men’s bathroom next to the toilet, 12-15 dry rodent droppings were found on crates at the entrance to woman’s bathroom.
- The manager was lacking proof of food manager certification.
- There was no proof of the required state-approved employee training provided for any of the employees.
- The reach-in cooler was not maintained in good repair.
Feb. 28, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations
Taco Bus Trailer located at 2324 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
February 28, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 22 Violations
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Potentially hazardous hot food was held at temperatures less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Sewage/wastewater was backing up through floor drain on the truck unit. The staff states that a cup was caught in the drain pipe. The water from the drain pipe of the sinks just pours onto the truck floor where the cook is working.
- A Stop Sale Order was issued due to the adulteration of food product. The food was stored in a holding unit that was not covered. Cut peppers with melted ice were in a perforated pan that was dripping a milky white liquid onto into the peppers below.
- A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.
- The cutting boards were stained and soiled.
- The handwashing sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink.
- There was no soap was provided at hand-wash sink on the truck unit.
February 28, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from February 27, to March 3, 2017.
Hao Wah Chinese Restaurant located at 1713 S. Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa, 25 violations
- Ice cream cones on a buffet were not properly protected from contamination.
- Raw beef was stored over carrots and peas.
- The walk-in freezer shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.
Los Mexicanos located at 38954 US Hwy 19 in Tarpon Springs, 25 violations
- Tools were stored on the shelf with food in the dry storage room and the kitchen.
- The wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.
- Grease was accumulated on kitchen floor and under cooking equipment.
Jai Ho Restaurant located at 2311 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa, 29 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the back area.
- Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat vegetables.
- The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
KFC located at 41226 US 19 N. in Tarpon Springs, 29 violations
- The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust throughout the kitchen.
- An accumulation of mold-like substance was found on the juice/drink dispensing nozzles.
- The walk in cooler and various areas in the kitchen were covered with standing water on the floor.
Mugs at Icot 13563 Icot Blvd. in Clearwater, 25 violations
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat tortillas.
- The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of a black substance, grease, and food debris.
- The hot water was shut off at the employee kitchen hand-wash sink.
Little Greek Fresh Grill located at 10801 Starkey Rd. in Largo, 29 violations
- Employees were changing stations, walking to and from the back room to front line, and no one changed gloves or washed their hand.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.
- Greek dressing in buckets, uncovered, was stored near the sink and was exposed to splash.
Ling Express located at 803 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, 29 violations
- Raw beef was stored over cooked chicken.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 roaches were found.
- The shelf under the preparation table was soiled with food debris.
Hellas Bakery located at 785 Dodecanese Blvd. in Tarpon Springs, 37 violations
- 31 tomatoes in the walk in cooler had mold-like growth.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found inside the ice bin.
- Gyro meat did not reach a minimum internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds or equivalent time/temperature combination as specified in the cooking chart.