Police say couple staged murder with ketchup, texted photos

By Published:

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – Police say a couple in Ohio staged a murder scene in a bathtub in which they poured ketchup over her and he then sent pictures to friends, saying he did it.

Sandusky officers showed up after getting calls Thursday night from three people police say were “hysterical.”

That’s when officers discovered that the scene in the couple’s bathtub had been staged.

Police say Nataleigh Schlette and Micah Risner are charged with inducing panic. Both pleaded not guilty Friday.

Police Sgt. Dawn Allen tells the Sandusky Register that while it might have been funny to the couple, it wasn’t a joke to police.

The couple couldn’t be reached for comment. No telephone numbers were listed for them. Court records didn’t indicate whether they have an attorney.

