Pinellas County man arrested for sexual battery on 12-year-old girl

By Published:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) A 12 year-old girl in Pinellas County told detectives she woke up one night to a man sexually battering her in her bedroom.

Daniel J. Flowers, 37, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the incident.

The victim, who tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease said Flowers had removed her clothes, had his pants down and was touching her inappropriately with his genitals.

After the assault, the victim pulled up his pants and left the room.

The victim contracted trichamonis, which doctors say can only be transmitted through sexual contact, primarily vaginal penetration or contact.

Flowers lived with the victim, her mother and her sisters in the house where the incident occurred.

He was taken into custody and faces a sexual battery charge.

 

