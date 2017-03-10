Pinellas County Animal Services: Do not bring unvaccinated dogs to John Chestnut Park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Pinellas County Animal Services has issued a warning for dog parents in Palm Harbor—stay out of John Chestnut Park if your dog is not vaccinated.

A raccoon at the popular park tested positive for canine distemper virus, a serious disease that’s fatal to dogs.

No dogs were exposed to the virus, but Animal Services says owners should avoid the park until further notice.

The canine distemper virus spreads fast.

It can destroy a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and central nervous systems, as well as eye membranes.

Infected dogs may develop a fever, lethargy, sudden vomiting and diarrhea, depression and/or lose their appetite.

Signs and symptoms include sneezing, coughing and a watery discharge from the eyes and nose.

Animal Services says you should seek medical attention immediately if your pet displays these symptoms.

They also want to remind pet owners to stay up to date with vaccinations.

