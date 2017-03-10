New Port Richey authorities search for missing endangered man without medications

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – New Port Richey authorities are searching for a man who has been missing since last October and say he could be in danger.

Peirre Canty, 33 is believed to be somewhere near Nebraska and Fowler in Tampa.

He’s 5’11 and weighs 145 lbs.

Canty was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark colored shirt and flip flops.

He suffers from a number of mental disorders and is off his medications, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or Det. Corporal Williams at 727-232-8972.

