New Facebook feature making messaging more fun

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Facebook launched a new feature on Thursday to spice up its messaging app.

Instagram and Snapchat are growing in popularity.

Part of their appeal is they let you add fun effects to make your messages pop.

Also, they have the ability to make messages disappear after a certain amount of time.

Now, Facebook has added these features and more.

