Muhammad Ali’s son says he was detained again at airport

(AP) – A lawyer for Muhammad Ali’s son says he was detained and questioned at a Washington airport before being allowed to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale after meeting with lawmakers to discuss a separate airport detention incident last month.
Muhammad Ali Jr. was stopped at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after returning from Jamaica on Feb. 7. The late heavyweight champion’s son traveled to Washington on Wednesday to speak to members of a congressional subcommittee on border security about that experience.
On Friday, Attorney Chris Mancini says Ali was detained for 20 minutes as he attempted to board a JetBlue Airways flight. He spoke to Department of Homeland Security officials by telephone before he was allowed to board.
A spokeswoman for JetBlue referred questions to DHS officials.
Ali believes he’s being stopped because he’s a Muslim.
