Miami-Dade monitors mosquitoes in 4 former Zika zones

Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Zika virus ravages the testes of male mice, sharply reducing sperm counts and fertility, said a study that raises a new specter about its threat to people. The mouse results appear in a paper released Monday, Oct. 31, by the journal Nature. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

MIAMI (AP) – Miami-Dade County officials are monitoring four zones in the Miami area where the Zika virus spread through local mosquitoes.

In a statement Friday, officials said an enhanced mosquito surveillance network includes over 130 traps in the Wynwood, Little River and Miami Beach zones, as well as countywide. The traps provide data on mosquito activity.

Crews also are applying preventative pesticide treatments.

Health officials declared all four zones clear of continuing Zika infections by December, though isolated infections have continued.

Last week, Florida’s Department of Health announced the state’s first locally acquired Zika infection of 2017.

Officials said screening after a blood donation in January showed evidence of a past Zika infection. The health department said the patient had multiple exposures to Zika in Miami-Dade County and likely contracted the virus in 2016.

 

