Jolly green giant: 330-pound sea turtle released off Keys

By Published:
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital and U.S. Coast Guard staff release "Jolly," a 330-pound-female green sea turtle, off the Florida Keys near Marathon, Fla., Friday, March 10, 2017. The large turtle was discovered Feb. 8, 2017, entangled in several crab trap marker lines and was rescued. Hospital veterinary officials amputated a portion of the right rear flipper and the reptile quickly recovered. (Mariela Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) – A 330-pound green sea turtle nicknamed Jolly has been released off the Florida Keys after convalescing from a partial flipper amputation.

Named after wildlife officers who helped rescue her last month, the adult female turtle was returned to the wild Friday. She had been rescued from being tangled in multiple crab trap lines.

Staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital and U.S. Coast Guard release “Jolly,” a 330-pound-female green sea turtle, off the Florida Keys near Marathon, Fla., Friday, March 10, 2017. (Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Turtle Hospital ‘s veterinary team partially amputated her right rear flipper, and Jolly quickly recovered.

Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach says it was important to get the mature female back into the wild because turtle nesting season in the Florida Keys begins in April.

Zirkelbach says sea turtles aren’t reproductive until they’re 20 or 25 years old. She says Jolly is likely at least 50 years old.

The green sea turtle is listed as a threatened species in the Atlantic Ocean.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s