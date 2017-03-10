Forecast for Florida’s citrus crop drops again

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s citrus crop has been reduced again.
Federal agricultural officials said Thursday that the expected crop for oranges this season dropped in the past month by 3 million boxes to 67 million boxes.
The grapefruit forecast was reduced by 100,000 boxes, and the crop is now expected to be 8.9 million boxes.
Florida’s citrus industry has been decimated in the past decade by the citrus greening disease.
