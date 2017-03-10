Florida’s death penalty fix could soon go to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A bill to fix Florida’s death penalty is almost ready for Gov. Rick Scott’s signature – the second time in two years the state has attempted to fix the law.

The Florida House is scheduled to vote on a bill Friday that would require a unanimous jury vote before the death penalty can be imposed. The Senate unanimously approved the measure Thursday.

It’s a response to court decisions that have left the state’s death penalty law in limbo.

The U.S. Supreme Court in January 2016 declared the state’s death penalty sentencing law unconstitutional because it gave too much power to judges.

Last year, a bill requiring a 10-2 jury vote was enacted. The state Supreme Court struck it down in October, saying a unanimous decision was needed.

