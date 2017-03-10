Florida man pleads guilty to cross burning in couple’s yard

By Published:

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has pleaded guilty of setting a cross on fire in an interracial couple’s yard.

Federal authorities said in a news release Friday that 45-year-old Thomas Herris Sigler III of Port Richey pleaded to one count of conspiring with others to threaten, intimidate and interfere with an interracial couple’s enjoyment of their housing rights.

Officials say Sigler was living in a largely white community in Pasco County when an African-American couple moved into a house on his street. On Halloween 2012, Sigler and two others decided to burn a cross in the couple’s yard to intimidate them.

The documents say Sigler, along with his co-conspirators, made a wooden cross and poured gasoline on it. They then took it to the couple’s house and set it ablaze.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s