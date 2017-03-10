Florida House poised to approve dismantling of job agency

By Published:
Gov. Rick Scott delivers his state of the state address to the joint session of the Florida legislature, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida House is poised to approve the dismantling of the state’s economic development agency and an overhaul of the state’s tourism marketing programs.

The House is expected to vote Friday on two bills that Gov. Rick Scott has denounced as “job killing legislation.”

House Speaker Richard Corcoran and other top Republicans have made the elimination of Enterprise Florida a top priority this session. The agency is responsible for trying to lure businesses to relocate to the state with the use of tax breaks and incentives, but Corcoran has said the state is engaging in “corporate welfare.”

The House initially also proposed shutting down Visit Florida, which uses taxpayer money to promote tourism. But now the House is proposing new restrictions on spending and contracts and has discussed cutting funding.

 

