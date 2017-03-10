Firefighters battling brush fire at New Tampa subdivision

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents of a New Tampa subdivision were not able to leave their neighborhood for a short time on Friday morning because of a brush fire.

The fire broke out near the 19200 Block of Autumn Woods Avenue at the Hawthorne Estates subdivision.

Tampa Fire Rescue crews are still trying to put out the fire.

Tampa Police Department officers have also responded.

Shortly after the fire broke out, vehicular traffic at the neighborhood was restricted and residents were not able to enter or leave the neighborhood because of the fire scene.

However, around 6:20 a.m., the roads were reopened.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories